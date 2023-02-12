Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,337 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth about $897,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gogo by 281.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 134,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Gogo by 298.8% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 534,996 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Gogo Stock Performance

About Gogo

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.