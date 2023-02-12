Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 612.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 373,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 626,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

