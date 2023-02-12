Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 612.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 373,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 626,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.