Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 49.3% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $41,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

