Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 240.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REAL. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RealReal Company Profile

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

