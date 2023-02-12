Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Simmons First National by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $22.47 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Articles

