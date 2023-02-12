Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 192,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.