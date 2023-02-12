Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $20.57.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.