Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 987.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cimpress by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,804 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $36.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $968.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

