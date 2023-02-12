Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 54.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after buying an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 301.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,673,000 after buying an additional 2,261,686 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.