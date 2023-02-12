Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

STC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

