Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 311.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 444,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.80. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiMedx Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.