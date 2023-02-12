Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,295,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

