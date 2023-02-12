Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of LIND opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.28. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

