Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 574,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skillz by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Skillz by 141.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $0.75 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $316.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

