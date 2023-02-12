Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 201.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -369.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

