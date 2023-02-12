Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,412,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 216,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 236.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 728,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 754,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.
WideOpenWest Stock Performance
Shares of WOW stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $22.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
