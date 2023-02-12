Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,412,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 216,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 236.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 728,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 754,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $22.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.