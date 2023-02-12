Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

