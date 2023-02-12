Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $44.61.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.