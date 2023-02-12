Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 404.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ooma by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,725 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,409,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 134,049 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,559,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,335 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.37 million, a P/E ratio of -101.23 and a beta of 0.82. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

