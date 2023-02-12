Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,127 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 334.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,775,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 152,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 670,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.45 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

