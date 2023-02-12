Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 692.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MacroGenics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,800,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 547,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,881,000. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNX. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

MGNX opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $338.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.94.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

