Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Denbury by 186.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Denbury by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Denbury by 10.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSE:DEN opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

