Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $120.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

