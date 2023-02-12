Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,702,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,418,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 283.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 226,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 167,471 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $44.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Several analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

