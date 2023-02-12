Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $164.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $236.07. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

