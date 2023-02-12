Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callon Petroleum Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

