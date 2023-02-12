Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OLO in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in OLO by 14.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $10,952,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

NYSE:OLO opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

