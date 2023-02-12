Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

