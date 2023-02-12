Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,706 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEA opened at $2.30 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Qurate Retail

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.