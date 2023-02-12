Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after buying an additional 1,887,639 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,051.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 941,018 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $13,137,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $9,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,703,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

