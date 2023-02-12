Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BSY opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

