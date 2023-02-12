Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 51.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,933 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. Macquarie reduced their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Playtika stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

