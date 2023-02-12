Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 0.3 %

NFBK stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $696.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $16.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,372.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,222 shares of company stock valued at $216,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

