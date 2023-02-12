NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in NOW by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in NOW by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NOW by 839.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNOW. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th.

DNOW opened at $14.29 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

