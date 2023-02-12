OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $54.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

