OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stephens

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 53.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after buying an additional 204,780 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

