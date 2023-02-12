Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pardes Biosciences were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Several brokerages have commented on PRDS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pardes Biosciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

