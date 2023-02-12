Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 7.1 %

PKE opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

