Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.42% from the company’s current price.

PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

