Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after buying an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

