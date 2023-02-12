Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.
Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after buying an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,280,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
