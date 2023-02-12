PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. B. Riley upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NYSE PMT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also

