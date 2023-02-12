PGGM Investments Acquires New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K opened at $67.69 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

