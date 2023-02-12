PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 52,386 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

