PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 52,386 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

