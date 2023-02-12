PGGM Investments Invests $4.12 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

