PGGM Investments Invests $4.63 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.05 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

