PGGM Investments Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS opened at $233.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.89. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

