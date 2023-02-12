PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 24,740 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

