PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 24,740 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

