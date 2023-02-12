Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Playtika were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Playtika by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 5,398.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter.

PLTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PLTK stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

