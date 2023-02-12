Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 146.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

PFS opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,877.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,597 shares of company stock worth $1,361,800. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

